Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,219 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

