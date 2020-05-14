Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.45) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 50.93 ($0.67).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 27.97 ($0.37) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.33.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg purchased 155,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Insiders have acquired 155,870 shares of company stock worth $6,227,441 over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

