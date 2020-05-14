Barclays Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $72.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target raised by Barclays from $43.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.11.

NYSE WSM opened at $64.76 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

