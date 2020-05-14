Bankers Cobalt (CVE:BANC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bankers Cobalt Corp (CVE:BANC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 17000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Bankers Cobalt Company Profile (CVE:BANC)

Bankers Cobalt Corp., a natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for cobalt and copper deposits. It holds interests in 26 mineral concessions covering an area of 391 square kilometers located in Katanga Province in southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

