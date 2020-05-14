Bank of America Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Buy”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

NYSE OVV opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Bruce Gordon Waterman purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Also, Director Fred J. Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 157,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,847. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

