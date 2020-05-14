AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXGN. ValuEngine cut AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,978,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,957,000 after acquiring an additional 594,752 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 209,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 134,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

