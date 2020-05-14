Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

AVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of Avrobio stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Avrobio has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 386,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

