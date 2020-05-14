Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 151 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

