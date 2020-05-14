Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $12.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avaya shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 2,077,929 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avaya from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $91,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avaya by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avaya by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Avaya by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,754,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after acquiring an additional 949,700 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($7.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($7.77). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

