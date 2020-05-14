AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stake Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 913,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,248,000 after buying an additional 404,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

NYSE:AVB opened at $151.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.06.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

