Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 43,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $48.92 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.61.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

