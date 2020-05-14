Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 71,605 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 97.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,605 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $162,697.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,303 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

