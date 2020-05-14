Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 605 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 514 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,234.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,325.19. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

