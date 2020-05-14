Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $220,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ross Stores by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.08.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

