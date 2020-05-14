AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.2% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

