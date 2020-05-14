AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $3,468,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 234,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

T opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

