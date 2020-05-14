AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.84

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 1227713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 27th. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 34.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,829,000 after purchasing an additional 550,742 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 724,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after acquiring an additional 209,080 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 153,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,805,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,268,000 after buying an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

