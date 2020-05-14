Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,787 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

