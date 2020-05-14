Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 6,756 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.