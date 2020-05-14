Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 4,832 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $131.38 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

