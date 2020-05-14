Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,543 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

