Arizona State Retirement System Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 255,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.27. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

