Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,946 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.96.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

