Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 62,419 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Square by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Atlantic Securities raised Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Square from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.