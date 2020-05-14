Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 5,606 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 21,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $93.05 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Cfra lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

