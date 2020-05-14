Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.95% from the stock’s previous close.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.