Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 917,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
ARCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $17,243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arco Platform by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Arco Platform by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
