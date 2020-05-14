Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 917,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

ARCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $60.18 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth $17,243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Arco Platform by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Arco Platform by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

