Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 670,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 628,500 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aravive by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aravive by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Aravive has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

