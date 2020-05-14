Aperio Group LLC Sells 39,731 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,731 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,971,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,633,000 after purchasing an additional 598,279 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

