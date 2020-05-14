Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 40.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.69.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $230.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $334.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

