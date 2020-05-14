Aperio Group LLC Increases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Varian Medical Systems worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR opened at $116.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.33. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.78.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

