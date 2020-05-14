Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush increased their target price on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.05.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

