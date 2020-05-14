Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $9,033,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 9,738.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 268,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 252,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

