Apergy (NYSE:APY) Shares Gap Down to $9.36

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.36. Apergy shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 24,939 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Get Apergy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $725.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.63.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Apergy by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apergy Company Profile (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.