Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.50 on June 19th

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASY stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.71) on Thursday. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350.50 ($4.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 770 ($10.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 525.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 565.23. The company has a market cap of $215.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.37.

Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 35.61 ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

Andrews Sykes Group plc engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation segments. The company offers air conditioning products, including exhaust tube and split type air conditioners, evaporative coolers, cooling fans, and portable humidifiers; and pumps, such as general purpose, silenced range, submersible drainage and sludge, submersible wastewater, hydraulic submersible, and air pumps, as well as pump spares, and hoses and accessories.

