Andrew King Buys 22 Shares of Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) Stock

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI) insider Andrew King purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,332 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £293.04 ($385.48).

Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,306.50 ($17.19) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,332.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,558.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. Mondi Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get Mondi alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mondi to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,796.88 ($23.64).

About Mondi

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.