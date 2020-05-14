Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after buying an additional 749,971 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Analog Devices stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

