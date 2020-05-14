Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $865.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,593.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $81,042. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,115,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after buying an additional 852,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

