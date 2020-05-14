AmerisourceBergen Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $8.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE:ABC opened at $84.15 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,869. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

