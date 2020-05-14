American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers in the United States. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.