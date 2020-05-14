American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $1.63 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
About American Shared Hospital Services
