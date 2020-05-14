Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cheniere Energy news, CEO Jack A. Fusco bought 21,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,318,554.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Cfra lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

