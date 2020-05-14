Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 147,800 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,054,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,560 shares of company stock worth $267,535 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.