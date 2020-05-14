Alps Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.09. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

