Alps Advisors Inc. Has $20.65 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,301 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

