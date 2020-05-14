Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 131.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,263 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total transaction of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total value of $1,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of CRM opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

