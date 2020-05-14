Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 254.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL opened at $68.30 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

