Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,510 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

