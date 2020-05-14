Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,187 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,560,019 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,166,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

