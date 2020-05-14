Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,234.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,325.19. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

