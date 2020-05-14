Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,325.19. The firm has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

